Blackhawks’ Toews returns to ice, hints at retirement

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews returned to the ice while also hinting his NHL career could be winding down. Toews skated with his teammates before their game against the Dallas Stars. It was his first time practicing with the Blackhawks since his most recent game in Edmonton in late January. He made a statement through the team in February saying he’d be stepping away because of the effects of Chronic Immune Response Syndrome and “long COVID.” In his first public comments since, Toews stopped short of saying he hoped to play in any of last-place Chicago’s nine remaining games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.