Blackhawks’ Toews returns to ice, hints at retirement

MATT CARLSON The Associated Press
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) lines up for a faceoff during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews returned to the ice Tuesday, March 28, 2023 but hinted his stellar NHL career could be winding down after 15 years. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey T. Barnes]

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews returned to the ice while also hinting his NHL career could be winding down. Toews skated with his teammates before their game against the Dallas Stars. It was his first time practicing with the Blackhawks since his most recent game in Edmonton in late January. He made a statement through the team in February saying he’d be stepping away because of the effects of Chronic Immune Response Syndrome and “long COVID.” In his first public comments since, Toews stopped short of saying he hoped to play in any of last-place Chicago’s nine remaining games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.