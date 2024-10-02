Blackhawks send F Frank Nazar and D Kevin Korchinski to the minors

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have assigned forward Frank Nazar and defenseman Kevin Korchinski to their top minor league affiliate. Defenseman Louis Crevier also was assigned to Rockford of the American Hockey League. Forward AJ Spellacy, who had an impressive training camp after he was selected in the third round of this year’s NHL draft, was sent to Windsor of the Ontario Hockey League. Nazar and Korchinski were selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2022 draft.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.