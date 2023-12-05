Blackhawks put F Lukas Reichel back in lineup after healthy scratch

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks think Lukas Reichel could become one of their top forwards, so they are working on turning his potential into reality. It remains an ongoing project. Reichel was back in the lineup against Nashville after he was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s 4-1 loss at Minnesota. After spending the first part of the season on Chicago’s top two lines, Reichel was on the team’s fourth line for the matchup with the Predators. The 21-year-old Reichel was selected by the Blackhawks with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 draft. He has just two goals and four assists in 22 games this season.

