Blackhawks place goaltender Petr Mrazek on IR with a left groin injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have placed goaltender Petr Mrazek on injured reserve with a left groin injury. Mrazek was replaced by Arvid Soderblom in the first period of Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Winnipeg. The 32-year-old Mrazek is 7-11-1 with a 2.83 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in 20 games this season. The last-place Blackhawks recalled goaltender Drew Commesso and defenseman Kevin Korchinski from Rockford of the American Hockey League.

