Blackhawks place defenseman Seth Jones on injured reserve

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have placed defenseman Seth Jones on injured reserve. Jones has a right foot injury. The 30-year-old Jones played in each of Chicago’s first 17 games, averaging more than 25 1/2 minutes of ice time. He has two goals and eight assists. Chicago also recalled defenseman Louis Crevier from the minors before its game at Vancouver.

