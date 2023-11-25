Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson says Corey Perry will be away from the team for foreseeable future

CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson says Corey Perry will be away from the team for the foreseeable future. The 38-year-old Perry hasn’t played since he skated for almost 15 minutes during a 3-2 loss to Buffalo last Sunday. He was a healthy scratch for Wednesday night’s 7-3 loss at Columbus and Friday’s 4-3 victory over Toronto. Davidson says “It’s been a team decision so far to hold him out, and that’s about all I’m able to provide.” Perry was acquired in a June trade with Tampa Bay. He then agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with the Blackhawks.

