Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson says Corey Perry will be away from the team for foreseeable future

By The Associated Press
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Corey Perry, left, scores against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erin Hooley]

CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson says Corey Perry will be away from the team for the foreseeable future. The 38-year-old Perry hasn’t played since he skated for almost 15 minutes during a 3-2 loss to Buffalo last Sunday. He was a healthy scratch for Wednesday night’s 7-3 loss at Columbus and Friday’s 4-3 victory over Toronto. Davidson says “It’s been a team decision so far to hold him out, and that’s about all I’m able to provide.” Perry was acquired in a June trade with Tampa Bay. He then agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with the Blackhawks.

