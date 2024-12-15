Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek expected to skate on Monday as he works his way back from a groin injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek is expected to skate on Monday as he works his way back from a left groin injury. The 32-year-old Mrazek was placed on injured reserve last weekend. He is 7-11-1 with a 2.83 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in 20 games this season. Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen also said defenseman Seth Jones skated before their game against the Islanders. Jones was placed on IR on Nov. 16 with a right foot injury. Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno was scratched for the matchup with the Islanders because of an illness.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.