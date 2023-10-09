Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall looking forward to first-time dad boost

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Hall and his wife, Rachel, welcomed their first child on Sunday, a boy. Then Taylor Hall went right back to work with the Chicago Blackhawks. Hall says he is looking forward to a possible boost as a first-time dad. It’s a season of new beginnings for Hall after he was acquired in a trade with Boston in June. The winger, who turns 32 in November, had 16 goals and 20 assists in 61 games with the Bruins last year. Hall is expected to play alongside No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard when Chicago visits Pittsburgh on Tuesday night for the season opener for each team.

