Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall close to returning from shoulder injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Hall is almost back. Hall practiced with the Chicago Blackhawks and could return to the lineup this weekend. The forward is on injured reserve with a left shoulder injury. Chicago hosts Florida on Saturday and New Jersey on Sunday. Defenseman Alex Vlasic also could return this weekend after he was placed in the concussion protocol following a big hit during a 4-3 overtime win at Vegas last week.

