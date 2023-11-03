Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall close to returning from shoulder injury

By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Donato (8) celebrates his goal with Connor Bedard (98) and Taylor Hall (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Hall is almost back. Hall practiced with the Chicago Blackhawks and could return to the lineup this weekend. The forward is on injured reserve with a left shoulder injury. Chicago hosts Florida on Saturday and New Jersey on Sunday. Defenseman Alex Vlasic also could return this weekend after he was placed in the concussion protocol following a big hit during a 4-3 overtime win at Vegas last week.

