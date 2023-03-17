Blackhawks forward Cole Guttman has shoulder surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks forward Cole Guttman had surgery on his right shoulder. The team says the operation was performed in Los Angeles. Team physician Michael Terry says the 23-year-old Guttman is expected “to be out of hockey activities for approximately four months.” Guttman had been a pleasant surprise for rebuilding Chicago. He made his NHL debut last month and finished the season with four goals and two assists in 14 games.

