Blackhawks F Patrick Kane unsure about possible trade

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane says he definitely noticed the New York Rangers trading for fellow winger Vladimir Tarasenko. The Rangers might have been a possible location for Kane, but the move likely takes them out of the running. Kane and Chicago captain Jonathan Toews are contemplating their futures ahead of the NHL trade deadline on March 3. Each player is in the final year of his contract. The Blackhawks are one of the league’s worst teams, but Kane and Toews have no-movement clauses in the extensions they finalized in July 2014.

