Blackhawks D Kevin Korchinski rejoins team after father’s death

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Korchinski has rejoined the Chicago Blackhawks following the death of his father, Larry. The 19-year-old Korchinski was on the ice for Chicago’s morning skate ahead of its game against the Colorado Avalanche. Coach Luke Richardson says the rookie defenseman is going to need some time before he is ready for games again. Korchinski has two goals and five assists in 25 games in his first NHL season. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 draft hasn’t played since he skated for more than 18 minutes during a 1-0 victory over Anaheim on Dec. 7.

