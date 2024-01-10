Blackhawks C Connor Bedard has jaw surgery and will miss 6 to 8 weeks

CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks center Connor Bedard is expected to miss six to eight weeks after he had surgery to repair his fractured jaw. The team announced the operation and timeline for the 18-year-old rookie. It means he will miss the Feb. 3 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto — dealing a blow to the league. Bedard got hurt when he was leveled by New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith midway through the first period of Friday night’s 4-2 loss to the Devils. The No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft was hit after he carried the puck into the Blackhawks’ offensive zone.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.