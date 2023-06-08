Blackhawks, Athanasiou agree to 2-year, $8.5 million contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks have locked in one of their top scorers, agreeing to a two-year, $8.5 million contract with forward Andreas Athanasiou. The 28-year-old Athanasiou tied for the team lead with 20 goals and ranked third with 40 points in his first season with Chicago. He matched career highs with four game-winning goals and three power-play goals. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Athanasiou has 125 goals and 111 assists in 459 games with Detroit, Edmonton, Los Angeles and Chicago. The Blackhawks went 26-49-7 and finished last in the Central Division.

