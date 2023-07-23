Blackhawks announce 2-year contract for forward Philipp Kurashev after arbitration decision

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Philipp Kurashev have a two-year contract in place after going through salary arbitration. The team announced the decision. The deal carries a salary-cap hit of $2.25 million. The 23-year-old Kurashev set career highs with nine goals and 16 assists in 70 games last season. He has 23 goals and 39 assists in 191 games — all with Chicago.

