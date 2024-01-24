Blackhawks agree to new 2-year contract with veteran goaltender Petr Mrazek

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have announced another two-year contract, agreeing to an extension with goaltender Petr Mrazek. Mrazek’s new deal runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a salary-cap hit of $4.25 million. He is 12-17-1 with a .907 save percentage and 3.01 goals-against average ahead of their game at Seattle. The rebuilding Blackhawks have been one of the NHL’s worst teams this season, but they have handed out three similar contracts to veteran players since Jan. 12. Nick Foligno agreed to a two-year deal with a $4.5 million salary-cap hit, and fellow forward Jason Dickinson received a two-year contract with an average annual value of $4.25 million.

