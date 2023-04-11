Blackhawks agree to contracts with D Tinordi, G Commesso

By The Associated Press
Boston University goaltender Drew Commesso (29) makes a pad save on a shot by Minnesota forward Jaxon Nelson (24) during the first period of an NCAA semifinal game in the Frozen Four college hockey tournament Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi has agreed to a one-year contract extension with a $1.25 million salary-cap hit. The 31-year-old Tinordi was claimed off waivers from the New York Rangers in October. He has a career-high two goals and six assists in 44 games this season. Chicago also agreed to a three-year contract with goaltender Drew Commesso. The entry-level deal runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a $925,000 salary-cap hit.

