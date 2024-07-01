Blackhawks agree to contracts with Bertuzzi and Teravainen on busy opening day of NHL free agency

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen agreed to contracts with Chicago on Monday, providing a major offensive lift for the rebuilding Blackhawks on the first day of NHL free agency. Bertuzzi received a $22 million, four-year deal, and Teravainen’s agreement is worth $16.2 million over three seasons. The Blackhawks also reached deals with goaltender Laurent Brossoit and veteran forwards Pat Maroon and Craig Smith. The team re-signed forward Joey Anderson to a $1.6 million, two-year contract.

