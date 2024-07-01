Blackhawks agree to contracts with Bertuzzi and Teravainen on busy opening day of NHL free agency

By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
Marek Vanacker heads to the podium after being selected by the Chicago Blackhawks during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Marcus]

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen agreed to contracts with Chicago on Monday, providing a major offensive lift for the rebuilding Blackhawks on the first day of NHL free agency. Bertuzzi received a $22 million, four-year deal, and Teravainen’s agreement is worth $16.2 million over three seasons. The Blackhawks also reached deals with goaltender Laurent Brossoit and veteran forwards Pat Maroon and Craig Smith. The team re-signed forward Joey Anderson to a $1.6 million, two-year contract.

