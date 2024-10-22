Blackhawks activate defenseman Levshunov and assign the No. 2 overall pick to the minors

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have activated defenseman Artyom Levshunov and assigned the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NHL draft to the minors. The 18-year-old Levshunov hurt his right foot when he blocked a shot during an offseason 3-on-3 tournament. His foot continued to bother him during his training, so he had an MRI that revealed a fracture. Levshunov participated in Chicago’s morning skate before he was sent to Rockford of the AHL.

