Blackhawks acquire Mikheyev, Lafferty and a 2027 2nd-round pick from Canucks for 2027 4th-round pick

By The Associated Press
FILE - Vancouver Canucks right wing Ilya Mikheyev plays against the Nashville Predators during Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series May 3, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forwards Mikheyev and Sam Lafferty and a 2027 second-round pick from the Canucks in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick. The Canucks will retain 15% of Mikheyev’s salary as a part of the deal announced Wednesday night, June 26. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forwards Ilya Mikheyev and Sam Lafferty and a 2027 second-round pick from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick. The Canucks will retain 15% of Mikheyev’s salary as a part of the deal announced Wednesday night. Mikheyev, 29, had 11 goals and 20 assists in 78 games during the 2023-24 season for Vancouver. Lafferty had 13 goals and 11 assists in 79 games for the Canucks this past season and is now a pending unrestricted free agent.

