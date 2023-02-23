Blackhawks acquire D-man Nikita Zaitsev, picks from Senators

DALLAS (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired Nikita Zaitsev and draft picks from the Ottawa Senators for future considerations. Chicago got a 2023 second-round pick and 2026 fourth in exchange for taking on the remainder of Zaitsev’s contract. The 31-year-old Russian defenseman is signed through next season at a salary cap hit of $4.5 million. Chicago now has the ability to flip Zaitsev to another team before the March 3 trade deadline or any time over the next year. Zaitsev has five goals in 28 games this season. He has 110 points in 444 NHL regular-season and playoff games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.