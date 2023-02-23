Blackhawks acquire D-man Nikita Zaitsev, picks from Senators

By The Associated Press
Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev tries to knock Calgary Flames left wing Jakob Pelletier off the puck in front of goaltender Mads Sogaard during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Wyld]

DALLAS (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired Nikita Zaitsev and draft picks from the Ottawa Senators for future considerations. Chicago got a 2023 second-round pick and 2026 fourth in exchange for taking on the remainder of Zaitsev’s contract. The 31-year-old Russian defenseman is signed through next season at a salary cap hit of $4.5 million. Chicago now has the ability to flip Zaitsev to another team before the March 3 trade deadline or any time over the next year. Zaitsev has five goals in 28 games this season. He has 110 points in 444 NHL regular-season and playoff games.

