Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Lightning, adding more experience to Bedard-led rebuild

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning's Corey Perry plays during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in St. Louis. The Chicago Blackhawks continued surrounding their youth-laden and Connor Bedard-headed rebuild with yet another experienced veteran by acquiring forward Corey Perry in a trade with Tampa Bay on Thursday, June 29. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks continued surrounding their youth-laden and Connor Bedard-headed rebuild with yet another experienced veteran, acquiring forward Corey Perry in a trade with Tampa Bay. The Blackhawks gave up a seventh-round pick in next year’s draft to acquire the 18-year player with the belief they can sign Perry, who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent Saturday. The 38-year-old Perry joins his fourth team in five years after spending his first 14 seasons with Anaheim. The trade was made during the second day of the NHL draft, and a day after Chicago selected Bedard at No. 1 overall.

