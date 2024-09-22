Blackburn’s Owen Beck allegedly bitten in clash with Preston

PRESTON, England (AP) — Blackburn player Owen Beck was allegedly bitten in his team’s ill-tempered local derby with Preston, his manager John Eustace said. Beck clashed with Preston’s Milutin Osmajic, with replays appearing to show Osmajic’s face in contact around the back of Beck’s neck. Beck had kicked out at Duane Holmes and was sent off in the 89th minute. It was in the angry reaction to that incident that the alleged biting took place. Blackburn manager Eustace says “he’s got a big bite mark on the back of his neck. It’s a shame the referee didn’t see that.”

