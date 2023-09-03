Black, James Madison run over Bucknell 38-3 in opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaelon Black ran for 125 yards on 10 carriers, three teammates scored rushing touchdowns and James Madison opened the season with a 38-3 win over FCS Bucknell. Bucknell crossed midfield only twice, turning the ball over on downs at the JMU 23 in the first quarter and kicking a 49-yard field goal on the last play of the first half. In picking up their 21st straight home-opening win, the Dukes piled up 436 yards, 261 coming on the ground. After taking a 3-0 lead into the second quarter, starting quarterback Alonzo Barnett III scored on a 9-yard run in the first minute and Latrele Palmer had a 13-yarad scoring run.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.