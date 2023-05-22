Black day for Juventus with points penalty and loss at Empoli

MILAN (AP) — A bad day for Juventus turned worse when a 4-1 loss at Empoli saw its hopes of qualifying for the Champions League implode. Juventus was hit by a 10-point penalty for false accounting shortly before its Serie A match kicked off. That dropped it five points behind fourth-place AC Milan. It hosts Milan next weekend in one of its final two matches. Roma is a point above Juventus after drawing 2-2 with Salernitana. The visitors twice took the lead through Antonio Candreva and Boulaye Dia but was twice pegged back by goals from Stephan El Shaarawy and Nemanja Matić.

