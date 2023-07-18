Björn Borg’s son Leo wins his first match on ATP tour

BASTAD, Sweden (AP) — There is another Borg on the list of ATP match winners. Leo Borg has won an ATP tour main-draw match for the first time. He is the son of 11-time Grand Slam champion Björn Borg. The 20-year-old Borg put his hands on his hips and beamed broadly after sealing the win with an ace to record a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Swedish compatriot Elias Ymer at the Nordea Open. Borg had lost his previous two tour-level matches.

