Bjork, Hojgaard and Aberg deliver strong Ryder Cup auditions at Czech Masters

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Alexander Bjork, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg delivered strong Ryder Cup auditions at the Czech Masters. Playing alongside European team captain Luke Donald, the No. 103-ranked Bjork shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead on 13-under par after the second round of the European tour event near Prague. Hojgaard and Aberg are two of the hottest young European players around. They were grouped with one of Donald’s assistants, Francesco Molinari, and shot 67 and 66 respectively. Hojgaard was alone in second place. Aberg, a 23-year-old Swede playing for the first time on the European tour after turning pro in June, was three shots off the lead.

