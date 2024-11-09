BJ Freeman scores 17 to help Arizona State fend off Santa Clara 81-74

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — BJ Freeman scored 17 points and Arizona State beat Santa Clara 81-74 in the first game of a neutral-site doubleheader at Lee’s Family Forum. Freeman made a key 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to extend Arizona State’s lead to 78-71. Adam Miller scored 16 and freshman Jayden Quaintance had 12 rebounds to go with five points and three assists for the Sun Devils (2-0). Adama-Alpha Bal topped Santa Clara (1-1) with 17 points, including a 3-pointer from the corner with 4:21 remaining to get the Broncos within 68-67. Elijah Mahi scored 14 with five assists for the Broncos, who trailed 36-34 at halftime.

