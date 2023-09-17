BJ Curry’s long TD-run helps Arkansas-Pine Bluff get past Miles College 21-20

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — BJ Curry broke loose on a 79-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Arkansas-Pine Bluff held on for a 21-20 victory over Division II-member Miles College. Curry finished with 98 yards rushing on 12 carries, and his TD-run gave Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-2) a 21-7 lead with 7:42 to play in the third quarter. Jamari Riley answered for Miles with an 8-yard touchdown run about three minutes later. Jaylin Peterson recovered a fumbled ball in the end zone that pulled Miles to 21-20 with 11:09 remaining.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.