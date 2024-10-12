BJ Curry runs for 2 TDs as UAPB rallies to beat Prairie View A&M 21-17

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — BJ Curry ran for two touchdowns, JaVonnie Gibson had nine receptions for 183 yards and a TD and UAPB rallied from an early deficit to beat Prairie View A&M 21-17 to snap a three-game losing streak. Mekhi Hagens hit Gibson for a 59-yard touchdown and Curry’s 8-yard touchdown run gave UAPB (2-4, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) the lead for good at 14-8 midway through the second quarter. Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez connected from 50-yards out about 5 minutes later but the Golden Lions went 75 yards to take a 21-11 lead when Curry ran it in from the 10 about 90 seconds later. Jaden Johnson completed at least one pass to 12 different targets and finished 25-of-37 passing for 286 yards with an interceptions for Prairie View A&M (2-5, 1-3).

