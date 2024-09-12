Bizarro Apple Cup arrives as Washington State and Washington meet in rivalry showdown

The oddest Apple Cup in recent memory takes place as Washington State and Washington meet in a neutral site meeting at Seattle’s Lumen Field. For the first time since 1961, the Apple Cup is a non-conference matchup – this time between a Big Ten school and one of the two remaining Pac-12 programs. There’s been a significant amount of external debate about whether to continue the series following the collapse of what was the Pac-12, which forced the rivalry matchup to be moved to September and for this year to be played at a neutral site. Washington has won nine of the last 10 meetings.

