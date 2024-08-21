Bittner sprints to photo finish victory on Spanish Vuelta stage 5, Roglic remains in red

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Czech cyclist Pavel Bittner sprinted to the biggest victory of his career as he won the fifth stage of the Spanish Vuelta in a photo finish. Primoz Roglic stayed in the leader’s red jersey. Bittner edged out Wout van Aert on the line, with Kaden Groves third in a bunch sprint at the end of the relatively flat 177-kilometer (110-mile) route from Fuente del Maestre to Seville. The 21-year-old Bittner only recorded his first professional wins earlier this month with two stages at the Vuelta a Burgos. Three-time Spanish Vuelta champion Roglic remained eight seconds ahead of Joao Almeida, with Enric Mas trailing him by 32 seconds.

