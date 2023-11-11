Bittle propels Oregon to 75-61 victory over Montana

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nate Bittle scored 17 points to lead five players in double figures and Oregon pulled away in the second half to beat Montana 75-61 in the Ducks’ home opener. Bittle made half of his 14 shots with two 3-pointers for Oregon (2-0). He added eight rebounds and blocked four shots, helping the Ducks pull away from a 37-all tie at halftime. Brennan Rigsby hit three 3-pointers and scored 12. Keeshawn Barthelemy, Jermaine Couisnard and reserve Kario Oquendo all scored 11. Aanen Moody topped Montana (1-1) with 17 points. Freshman Money Williams came off the bench to score 13 and grab six rebounds. Dischon Thomas pitched in with 11 points and six boards. Jadrian Tracey’s layup gave Oregon a 52-50 lead with 12:07 remaining in the game and the Ducks never trailed again.

