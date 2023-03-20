Bittle leads Oregon to 68-54 victory over UCF in NIT

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nate Bittle finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds and Oregon rolled to a 68-54 victory over UCF in the second round of the NIT. Bittle sank 7 of 14 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer for the top-seeded Ducks (21-14), who advance to play No. 2 seed Wisconsin (19-14) in the quarterfinals. Quincy Guerrier contributed 14 points and six boards. Kel’el Ware pitched in with 11 points off the bench, while Rivaldo Soares scored 10. C.J. Kelly led the Knights (19-15) with 13 points. Taylor Hendricks had nine points and nine rebounds.

