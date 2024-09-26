Bitter NFC South rivals meet in Atlanta when the Falcons host the New Orleans Saints

One of the NFL’s most bitter rivalries resumes in Atlanta when the Falcons host the New Orleans Saints. The teams entered the league one year apart in the 1960s and have met 110 times since then — with each team earning 55 wins. The Saints have had the upper hand in recent years, winning 10 of the past 13 meetings to draw even in the series. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses. After opening with big wins over Carolina and Dallas, the Saints fell to the Eagles 15-12. The Falcons slipped to 1-2 with a 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the two-time reigning Super Bowl champs. This is the second of three straight home games for the Falcons.

