Bissetta’s hit in bottom of the 9th sends Clemson past High Point 4-3

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Tristan Bissetta batted 2 for 4 and drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to help left Clemson to a 4-3 win over High Point on Friday night in the Clemson Regional. Blake Wright led off the Clemson’s ninth doubling the the opposite way to right field on the first pitch. Though not a deeply hit ball, the hustling Wright safely beat a high throw to get in scoring position. High Point intentionally walked Cam Cannarella, and after Jimmy Obertopstruck out for the first out, Bissetta — a lefty-handed sophomore — laced the first pitch to right field allowing Wright to score from second after the right fielder slipped. Charlie Klingler drove in two runs for High Point.

