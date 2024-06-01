Bisons catcher Henry hospitalized overnight after getting hit by backswing, now resting, recovering

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bisons catcher Payton Henry was hospitalized overnight after he was struck by a batter’s backswing on Friday night and carted off the field on a stretcher.

Henry was hit in the back of the head by the swing from Syracuse Mets third baseman Pablo Reyes in the seventh inning. He immediately went to the ground upon contact and athletic trainers tended to him.

Officials decided not to continue the game after the injury.

The Bisons said in a statement Saturday that Henry was discharged from the hospital and “doing well as he continues to rest and recover.”

The Mets were up 4-2 at NBT Bank Stadium when the game was called.

The Bisons said later in the night that Henry was “alert and appropriately responsive” at a hospital after what they called a “scary incident.” In their statement Saturday, they thanked the Mets and the medical support team at Upstate University Hospital for their assistance.

The 26-year-old Henry was picked by the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth round of the 2016 amateur draft. He played in college at BYU.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.