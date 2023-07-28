Birthday boy Steven Alker takes 2nd-round lead at the Senior British Open

BRIDGEND, Wales (AP) — Steven Alker has moved to the top of the Senior British Open leaderboard with a 3-under 68 after Miguel Angel Jimenez followed up a round to remember with one to forget. Playing on his birthday, Alker hit four birdies in the second round along with a bogey at the par-4 10th. The New Zealander is 4 under overall and leads his fellow 52-year-old Alex Cejka (71) of Germany by a shot at Royal Porthcawl. Alker is chasing his second major victory in the over-50 ranks. He won the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship last year. Overnight leader Jimenez had an opening-round 5-under 66 but dropped down to an eight-way tie for eighth after a 5-over 76.

