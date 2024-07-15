Birthday boy Lamine Yamal wins Euro 2024 and best young player award

BERLIN (AP) — Spain’s teenage phenom Lamine Yamal has won the European Championship and the tournament’s best young player award just a day after he turned 17. Yamal earned it mostly while he was still 16, but he has crowned his contribution to Spain’s success by setting up Nico Williams’ opening goal in a 2-1 win over England in the final. Yamal says, “This is the best (birthday) gift I could have asked for. It’s a dream come true.” He finished with four assists and one goal in his debut European Championship.

