Birthday boy Kvaratskhelia helps send Napoli 16 points clear

MILAN (AP) — Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored in the 22nd minute on his 22nd birthday to help send Napoli 16 points clear in Serie A. Victor Osimhen and Elif Elmas wrapped up the points in the second half as Napoli beat Cremonese 3-0 on Sunday to avenge its Italian Cup defeat. Inter Milan can cut the gap to Napoli to 13 points with a win at Sampdoria on Monday. Bottom club Cremonese is 11 points from safety. Juventus won 1-0 at fierce rival Fiorentina to inch closer to the final European qualifying spot in Serie A.

