Birthday boy Kohli hits record-equaling 49th ODI ton. South Africa out for 83 as India stays perfect

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Virat Kohli has celebrated his 35th birthday in style. He hit a record-equaling 49th ODI hundred to help India smash South Africa by 243 runs at the Cricket World Cup on Sunday. Kohli scored 101 not out off 121 balls to move level in the all-time ODI ton table with another India batting great Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli said it was “great to get a hundred on my birthday.” India reached 326-5 in 50 overs at Eden Gardens. South Africa crashed to 83 all out in just 27.1 overs. India and South Africa had already qualified for the semifinals. The remaining two berths are still up for grabs. Australia has 10 points. New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan are two points behind.

