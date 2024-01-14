Birthday boy Jonathan David among scorers as Lille beats Lorient 3-0 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Canada’s Jonathan David scored his sixth goal of the season on his 24th birthday as Lille ended a three-match winless run with a 3-0 win against Lorient in the French league. David broke the deadlock in the 37th minute from a set piece as he headed the ball home at the far post from Angel Gomes’ cross. The result moved Lille to fifth in the standings. Lorient remained second to last, with only two wins from 18 matches. After both Nice and Monaco lost on Saturday, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain later travels to last season’s runner-up Lens looking to extend its lead at the top of the standings to eight points.

