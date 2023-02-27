Biraghi scores from his own half in Fiorentina win

ROME (AP) — Fiorentina full back Cristiano Biraghi scored from a quick free kick in his own half that caught Hellas Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo off guard during the final minutes of a 3-0 Serie A win. Teammate Rolando Mandragora was still down on the grass after being fouled when Biraghi stepped up and unleashed a missile of a shot that flew in over Montipo’s head. Antonin Barak and Arthur Cabral put Fiorentina ahead before halftime. Lazio moved into fourth place and the final Champions League spot with a 1-0 win over struggling Sampdoria. Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto scored in the 80th from the edge of the area.

