Binnington was ‘hoping for less’ than 2-game suspension

WASHINGTON (AP) — St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington was disappointed to be suspended by the NHL for two games for his altercation with Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman. Binnington was hoping for less after a hearing that he said made him feel like Matt Damon’s character in ‘Good Will Hunting’ defending himself at trial. The 2019 Stanley Cup winner said he might be a whole new person turning 30 and getting married. But he stuck by the notion he never made contact with Hartman with his blocker Wednesday night and called it an embellishment by the Wild forward. It’s Binnington’s first career suspension.

