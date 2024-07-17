Billy Napier enters Year 3 with Florida hopeful while facing ominous vibes, daunting schedule

DALLAS (AP) — Billy Napier enters his third season as Florida coach in maybe the toughest position in college football: Head coach at an Southeastern Conference powerhouse whose program is struggling to gain traction and facing one of the most daunting schedules in the country. Napier arrived at SEC Media Days on the hottest seat in a conference — and the country. The vibes around the Gators seem ominous. Napier sounds hopeful about an experienced team that returns 17 starters. Patience might be good for Florida after four coaches in 13 years. Can Napier show enough progress to earn it?

