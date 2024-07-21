Billy Horschel laments mistakes at Troon and tips cap to champion Xander Schauffele

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Billy Horschel led the British Open by one shot going into Sunday’s final round at Royal Troon but it was Xander Schauffele who captured the claret jug. The 37-year-old Horschel’s wait for a major championship goes on. He says “I’m disappointed. I had a chance to win a major.” A fourth-place finish gets Thriston Lawrence qualified into the Masters next year for the first time. Scotland’s Calum Scott who has another year left at Texas Tech won the silver medal as the lowest-scoring amateur.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.