Billy Horschel has game and will travel. He is playing his fifth European tour event

Billy Horschel is playing for the fourth time since the PGA Tour season ended, all on the European tour. The American wasn’t planning to be at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai this week. But then he won the tour’s flagship event at Wentworth. Horschel is No. 4 in the Race to Dubai and felt he should play the season finale out of respect. This is nothing new. Including the co-sanctioned Scottish Open, Horschel has played 17 regular European tour events dating to 2021. Rory McIlroy ends his year in Dubai. He says he’ll have a smaller schedule in 2025.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.