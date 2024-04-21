Billy Horschel goes to Dominican Republic. He returns a PGA Tour winner again

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Billy Horschel is a PGA Tour winner again after nearly two years. He went down to the Dominican Republic in search of momentum. He leaves with a victory he sorely needed in the Corales Puntacana Championship. Horschel shot a 63 to go from a three-shot deficit to a two-shot victory over Wesley Bryan. The victory is the eighth of his PGA Tour career and it gets him in the PGA Championship next month. He also will get into the next $20 million signature event. Bryan was one shot behind until Horschel made birdie and Bryan missed a 2-foot par putt.

