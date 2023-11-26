Billups scores 23, Jackson 22 to lead VCU past Penn State to get 86-74 win in ESPN tourney

KISSIMMEE, Fla (AP) — Alphonzo Billups III scored a career-high 23 points, Zeb Jackson added 22 and VCU turned back Penn State 86-74 in the seventh-place game at the ESPN Events Invitational. The Rams went 7 of 11 from 3-point range and 9 of 11 from the foul line in the second half to secure the win. Billups hit all five of his shots, including four 3-pointers, scoring 14 points after the break. Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 17 points with five assists for the Nittany Lions, who arrived at the tournament undefeated but lost three times by double figures. Jackson’s 3 capped an 8-0 run for a 77-64 lead with 4:22 to play. Billups’ 3 made it a 14 point game 30 seconds later.

