Bills’ Von Miller to miss first 4 games on physically unable to perform list

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills top pass-rusher Von Miller will open the season on the physically unable to perform list in allowing him to continue recovering from a torn right knee ligament. The move was made as the Bills joined NFL teams in paring their roster to 53 players. Miller will be required to miss at least the first four games of the season. The 12th-year player has been sidelined since being hurt during a game at Detroit in late November.

